Govt to Provide Every Household in Punjab a Sehat Insaf Card by 2022

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced yesterday that every family in Punjab will be provided a Sehat Insaf Card worth Rs. 1 million for yearly health insurance.

He said that this “game-changer” program offers free-of-cost quality medical treatment for all segments of society, and to the underprivileged in particular.

The cards will be issued from December onwards in central Punjab, and the entire province is expected to be covered by March 2022.

Minister Fawad Chaudhry explained that Insaf cardholders will be able to get free medical treatment at any private or government hospital.

Prior to this development, the Sehat Insaf Card initiative had been launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

An agreement had been signed between the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the State Life Insurance Corporation for the delivery of the card which holds the same benefits as those to be offered in Punjab.