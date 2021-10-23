Huawei Watch GT 3 Launched With Lipstick FreeBuds

Alongside the global launch of Nova 9, Huawei has also unveiled new wearables dubbed the Watch GT 3 and the FreeBuds Lipstick. The FreeBuds Lipstick is not to be confused with actual lipstick as it is simply a pair of earbuds packed in a lipstick case.

As for the Watch GT 3, it is simply a tweaked version of the Huawei Watch 3 and it comes in two distinct sizes: 42mm and 46mm. The most notable difference between the GT and standard watches is that the GT does not have eSIM support, but you can still take calls from your phone connected via Bluetooth.

The 42mm version has a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen while the 46mm variant sports a bigger 1.46-inch AMOLED panel. The GT 3 brings a new feature known as Huawei’s Healthy Living Clover which gives you daily challenges for your health and fitness. These challenges include exercise, sleep, walking, etc, and filling up throughout the day.

There is also Huawei’s new and improved optical heart rate sensor, SpO2 measurements, and over 100 sports modes. These watches also have 5ATM water resistance and are compatible with iOS and Android devices. The smaller version can last 7 days while the bigger watch can keep going for 14 days.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm will be available for €329 while the 46mm edition will cost €349.

The FreeBuds Lipstick is simply the FreeBuds 4 but packed in a lipstick case in an exclusive red color. This lipstick-shaped charging case is made out of stainless steel. These will retail for €249 in limited quantities.