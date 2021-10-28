MIDCITY Housing (Pvt.) Ltd & JS Bank Sign MoU for Mortgage Home Financing for Potential Residents

Muhammad Moin Safdar, Director Marketing from MIDCITY Housing Private Limited, and Zulfiqar Ali Lehri, Head of Consumer Lending from JS Bank, have signed an MOU with a vision to provide a Mortgage House financing facility to the potential residents of MIDCITY on easy installments.

Advertisement

MIDCITY Housing Private Limited Lahore is a state-of-the-art real estate development company that aims to provide a complete Community Living Experience. MIDCITY is a mixed-use development project which is approved by L.D.A. and located near Lahore Ring Road.

With the collaboration of JS Bank, MIDCITY potential residents will be able to avail mortgage home financing facility to buy homes, apartments, and for construction of their Plots through the ‘Mera Pakistan’ Scheme in easy installments.

MIDCITY Housing is the first-of-its-kind 5-minute Community Project in South Lahore and is in line with modern community living standards.

MIDCITY Housing focuses on pedestrians, cyclers all while making it an environmentally friendly and community living experience for its residents.

It offers 5, 10, 11, 15, 20, and 40 marla plots as well as 3 to 4 bedroom apartment homes, which are available on easy payment terms.