OGRA Establishes New Department to Address Public Complaints

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recently established Consumer Affairs Department (CAD) to handle general public grievances and provide redressal on merit.

The Complaints and Appeals departments have been merged and placed under the umbrella of CAD to synchronize the data of complaints and provide complainants the option of appeal at one forum for timely redressal of their grievances under CRPR, 2003.

OGRA has also established its regional offices at Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar to facilitate the consumers at their doorstep and posted designated officers to record, hear, analyze and decide the complaints as per rules, and in FY2020-21, OGRA-designated officers decided 8,272 complaints, provided 1,341 gas connections and allowed a relief of Rs. 118 million to the consumers with the provision of the opportunity of appeal to the aggrieved party being competent appellate forum in the oil and gas sector.

The consumers can register their complaints by hand, post, email, or they could directly submit their complaints on the OGRA website. The complaint redressal mechanism is available free of cost and complaints are decided within a limited/short time period, resolving consumers’ grievances against Sui companies, Oil Marketing Companies, CNG stations, LPG, and LNG companies, etc.

This is the reason OGRA established the Consumer Affairs Department to provide quick and speedy relief to the consumers.