Samrah Enterprises Introduces International Brand Freshly in Pakistan

Samrah Enterprises, one of the largest distribution companies in the country, has now introduced the international brand Freshly to Pakistan.

Freshly products include a range of microwave popcorn which are also available in fat-free options to cater to the needs of health-conscious consumers. They come in different flavors including natural, butter, lite butter, fat-free, and hot and spicy flavored popcorn.

“Our goal is to bring forth unique and quality brands to Pakistan,” said Syed Muhammad Salman, VP, Samrah Enterprises.

“After thorough research and tasting, we made a decision to introduce Freshly’s popcorn range. As always, we aim to fulfill the needs of consumers with different dietary preferences, which is why we chose Freshly as it includes a fat-free option,” he added.

“At Samrah Enterprises, our top priority is introducing quality products for our consumers to enjoy. The Freshly pop-corn range is a great in-between meal snack option for consumers of different age groups,” said Samrah Munsub, Director, Samrah Enterprises.

“We would also like to thank the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Pakistan for their constant support and helping us introduce this brand here,” she added.

The Freshly pop-corn range is now available to purchase at all the leading stores in Pakistan. It is also available online at naheed.pk, samrahenterprises.com and daraz.pk.