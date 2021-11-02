OLX Motors Partners with Careem to Ensure Safety of Consumers

OLX Motors, the automotive vertical of Pakistan’s largest marketplace OLX Pakistan, and Careem signed off a strategic partnership. This partnership will strive to ensure that Careem’s new captain’s vehicle health is uncompromised before they are added to Careem’s fleet. These vehicles will be inspected by the experienced car inspectors of OLX Motors.

Advertisement

The partnership aims to tackle issues pertaining to the safety of consumers through an inspection of the cars in the Careem fleet. The ceremony was held in the head office of OLX Pakistan and was attended by the senior management of both organizations. This new relationship not only strengthens the bond between both organizations but also promises to open up multiple avenues for collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Zeeshan Ali, General Manager OLX Motors, said, “The alliance with Careem will help us serve more customers who are quality and safety conscious. OLX Pakistan’s holding company EMPG has made its presence felt in 16 countries across the world ranging from a wide variety of businesses that cover real estate, classifieds, and eCommerce.”

“We have been serving the needs of many automotive consumers globally through our Automotive verticals such as Kaidee Auto in Thailand, Dubizzle Motors in UAE, and Motors in Pakistan,” he added.

Speaking on the partnership, Rehan Elahi, Head of Inspections of OLX Motors, said, “We at OLX Motors are delighted to establish this partnership with Careem. Our rigorous inspection with the help of the latest technology, tools, and quality assurance methodologies will enhance the overall experience of our customers.”

He added, “This partnership not only strengthens the bond between both organizations but will also help us create a meaningful impact for the citizens of Pakistan.”