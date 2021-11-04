Realme to Release an Ultra Premium Phone Next Year

During the recent China Mobile Global Partners Conference, Realme executive Xu Qi has revealed that the company is working on a new flagship smartphone. He said that Realme plans to release it early next year without revealing more details.

The only thing that the executive revealed is that this flagship phone will cost about CNY 5,000, which converts to $780. This is more expensive than any flagship phone Realme has made so far and puts it right in the flagship phone segment next to the likes of iPhone 13, OnePlus 8, Oppo Find X3, etc.

Realme already has a few phones that come with flagship hardware, such as the Realme GT series, but these do not quite match up with the top-end premium phones in the market. These phones are not do-it-all flagships as they either focus on performance or camera quality, but never offer everything in a single package.

This is because of Realme’s dual flagship strategy which divides its premium phones into performance flagships and camera flagships.

However, the company’s upcoming ultra-premium phone is expected to change the game with everything in a single package. There is no information about this phone’s specs so far, but it will probably feature Realme’s 125W UltraDart fast charging technology that is also set to debut early next year.