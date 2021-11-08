TheDesk Announces ‘START’ Incubation Program to Support Tech Startups in Pakistan

Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem is expanding at an exponential rate. We see new startups emerging every passing day. Some are the joint ventures of international investment firms, others are replicas of globally acclaimed tech startups, and a few are creative, unique, and out-of-the-box business ideas.

Despite the recent growth registered in Pakistan’s local startup scene, the country is still on the back foot when it comes to investing in a new idea coming from a young founder. Now, there are several reasons why most people are reluctant to invest in startups, and arguably some of these reasons may be legitimate to some extent.

Considering this, UnitedSol came up with a platform called TheDesk START. It is a launchpad for tech enthusiast graduates, who want to mature as business evangelists.

TheDesk provides young businesses with a hub of professional resources where startups are provided with a conducive work environment, support of gurus of the field, and administrative facilities, all packed and determined to make the young business boom.

With such amenities, TheDesk START aims to be a haven for the young entrepreneurs as they find the investors coming to them, making them focus more on business and worry less about investments.

TheDesk START is founded as a launchpad for new and high-tech entrepreneurial ventures. It aims to provide a one-stop solution for technology enthusiasts who want to utilize the latest technologies for innovative solutions.

Beginners who fail to seek selfless assistance, professional mentorship, and a friendly environment where their ideas are heard the most can find TheDesk START an amazing platform. They will be able to meet industry veterans who have the vision to validate a business idea before any time, energy, and money goes into it.

Having worked with, founded, and succeeded at some of the remarkable tech companies, the panel of experts at The Desk has all that it takes to mentor a startup team.

The state-of-the-art coworking facility of TheDesk already houses a community of entrepreneurs, startups, freelancers, and global agency partners. Meeting them in healthy discussions on various technology topics is worth sharing the space with.

Startup founders are provided with a shared working space, uninterrupted power and internet supply, refreshments, and lots of other supportive services in administering their tasks.

TheDesk START is backed by United Sol Pvt. Ltd. which is a renowned eCommerce solution development company. They have got expertise in different eCommerce domains and technologies.

The launch of TheDesk START is a continuation of sharing their niche-specific expertise among the growing community of entrepreneurs in Pakistan. Getting incubated from TheDesk START can help founders and business aficionados.

A seasoned mentor is hard to find, but TheDesk START comes up with an entire team of mentors. Get supervised by a person who has the right and relevant exposure to your idea.

TheDesk has taken reliable private and public bodies onboard for facilitating the incubated startups. It keeps a close eye on the progress to ensure funds are transferred fast. Every startup has to face setbacks as soon as it launches and tests the waters.

With TheDesk, you will be guarded with the mentorship of tech magnates who can teach you to survive and succeed in every situation. Get ready to work with industry experts and materialize your startup idea. You can visit TheDesk.pk for more information.