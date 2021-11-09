CDA Forced to Take U-Turn on Plot for Hindu Temple After Severe Backlash

Capital Development Authority (CDA) was forced to withdraw the notification for cancelation of a plot allotted for the construction of a Hindu temple and cremation center at H-9/2 on Monday after facing severe criticism.

In 2016, CDA allotted four kanals at H-9/2 to the community to set up the first-ever Hindu temple, cremation, and community center in Islamabad.

During the hearing of a case in Islamabad High Court, CDA’s advocate Javed Iqbal informed that the plot was canceled since February 2021 as there was no construction done there.

CDA claimed that the plot was canceled due to a misinterpretation of the federal cabinet’s decision that stated that allotments of all lands allotted to various offices, universities, and other institutions on which no construction work had started are to be canceled.

However, the decision did not apply to the Hindu temple as approval was already given for the construction of a boundary wall on the land allotted for the temple.

The civic agency faced severe criticism on mainstream and social media, forcing it to withdraw its decision and restore the plot.

CDA spokesperson, Syed Asif Raza, shared a copy of the new allotment letter which read, “The allotment of subject plot allotted for the temple, community center and cremation ground for Hindu community in Sector H-9/2, Islamabad, stands valid as the same is not affected by the cabinet decision dated 22-09-2020 as construction work on the subject plot had been initiated after approval of CDA dated 21-12-2020”.

“In view of the above, Directorate of Estate Management II’s letter dated 15-2-2021 stands withdrawn as ab-initio”.

Regarding inquiry into the matter, the spokesperson said, “Actually, there was no bad intention involved in this case. There was some sort of confusion and misinterpretation of the cabinet decision and when the matter was brought into the notice of high-ups, the allotment was restored immediately”.