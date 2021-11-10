Realme Q3t Launched With 144Hz Screen and 5,000 mAh Battery

Realme’s Q3 series is expanding once again with the Q3t, which is a rebrand of the Q3s we saw last month. We also saw the pair in leaks over the past few weeks and the handset is finally official in China.

Design and Display

The screen is a tall 6.67-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. The bezels are minimal and the peak brightness is 600 nits. The punch-hole selfie camera is placed in the top left corner and the fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side that doubles as a power button.

Internals and Storage

On the inside, you get the upper mid-range 5nm Snapdragon 778G SoC with virtually expandable 8GB RAM (expandable up to 5GB) and 256GB UFS 2.0. The storage is also expandable through a micro SD card.

The software front is based on Android 11 topped off with Realme UI 2.0.

Cameras

The 48MP wide-angle main camera is joined by a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots and a 2MP macro camera that can take pictures as close as 4cm to the subject. The main camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 FPS and 1080p videos at 60 FPS.

The official listing does not talk about the selfie camera, but since it is only a rebrand of the Realme Q3s, we know that it’s a 16MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The phone is fueled by a 5,000 mAh power cell paired with 30W fast charging for quick top-ups. You can hit 50% battery life with just a 25-minute charge. Realme Q3t has a starting price of $330 in China and it comes in Blue and Aurora color schemes.

Realme Q3T Specifications