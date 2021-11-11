Steam Deck Delayed to February 2022

Steam Deck’s global release will have to wait a bit longer. Valve has announced that the “console’s” shipment has been delayed from December 2021 to February 2022, meaning fans will have to wait a bit longer before their orders are fulfilled.

Advertisement

As expected, the culprit here is none other than the global supply chain issues. Valve has said that components are not reaching their manufacturing facilities on time due to material shortages, making it difficult for them to meet their initial launch dates.

February 2022 will be the new date for reservation queues to begin receiving their orders. All reservations will keep their place as before and only the dates will move forward. Reservations dates have now been updated following Valve’s announcement.

We’re sorry we won’t be able to make our original ship date. We’ll continue working to improve reservation dates based on the new timeline, and will keep folks updated as we go.

The Steam Deck has quickly become one of the most anticipated handheld consoles for its ability to play all your PC games with ease. The console is equipped with AMD’s powerful RDNA 2 based GPUs, which ensure consistent FPS even in AAA titles. This is only complimented with Valve’s vast library of Steam games readily available on the handheld.