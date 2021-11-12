Jb Saeed Studio Introduces Interest-Free Installment Shopping in Stores and Online

Jb Saeed Studio is one of Pakistan’s top-quality home hardware stores in Karachi. It has a wide array of imported home and hardware products. Their product line includes, but is not limited to, bathroom items, kitchenware, hardware items, and home decor.

It is one of the best options to shop for all these goods under one roof. The best part is their easy exchange and returns policy, along with providing nationwide delivery with free delivery in Karachi.

Customers have the option of choosing to shop from the Jb Saeed Bukhari Branch. Their store is in Bukhari Commercial Area, Phase 6 DHA, Karachi. You can visit their beautiful store and look around through various eye-catching home décor and household items.

However, this is not the only option. Jb Saeed Studio has a unique, detail-oriented e-commerce website. Users can browse through their products and check out unique deals, discounts, and other offers available. There are many ways to pay with Jb Saeed Studio online shopping.

Customers can either choose to pay through HBL cards, bank deposits, or even pay cash on delivery of their items. However, the newly most introduced payment method is interest-free installments.

Jb Saeed Studio is now offering installment payments, for its customers, with the help of Qisstpay. Qisstpay is a newly launched installment payment service that provides customers the facility to buy at present yet pay later in installments.

Jb Saeed and Qisstpay have come together, just a month ago, to provide customers with easy facilitative payment options. With this partnership, customers can freely choose to pay for their desired Jb Saeed Studio products in a period of 4 or 6 months, rather than all at once.

Oh, and the best part? You do not have to worry about interest, it is all interest-free!

How does it work?

The procedure of acquiring this deal is super simple. You open Jb Saeed Studio’s website, browse through a wide range of different products (home, kitchen, outdoor), and add the items you would like to buy in your basket. Once you have added all your products, proceed to checkout.

Upon checkout, you will have an option to either pay in one go or installments. Choose the ‘Buy Now Pay Later option and start filling in the required information. The offer is valid for any Visa/Master debit and credit card. For a range of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 50,000, you can choose to pay interest-free installments in a period of 4 months.

However, for a range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 500,000, you can choose to pay interest-free installments in a period of 6 months as well. The same option is applicable when customers shop from Jb Saeed’s Bukhari Branch.

What to Expect?

Jb Saeed Studio is offering its valued customers the availability to buy any item they like immediately yet pay with their own convenience. The offer is valid for all products from every category.

The procedure offers consumers convenient and easy shopping. Not only this, but many people will not have to miss out anymore. Have your eye on those hardware items you need? Or do you want to buy a unique home décor piece for your house but do not have the means to pay for it right now?

Now, no need to worry. You can buy your products immediately and do not have to worry about incurring a huge expense at once. Instead, there will be monthly payment deductions occurring from your debit or credit card. It will help with managing other expenses and you can get your hands on that product too.

It is especially for shoppers who cannot afford to spend all or most of their income in one go. They would rather prefer to pay in installments, especially if there is no interest in it.

It will benefit customers in the long term who want to buy good quality products without feeling guilty about spending too much at once. The partnership is well-curated in line with catering to the needs of the customers. It is so that they can enjoy Jb Saeed’s products while being budget-friendly and conscious.

Jb Saeed Studio is best in terms of quality products and easy payments, making it the go-to home hardware store for customers. So, what are you waiting for then? There is no need to miss out on exclusive deals and discounts anymore.

You should sit back, relax, and browse through what you like without worrying about how to pay for it. Now, Jb Saeed Studio and Qisstpay have got you covered!