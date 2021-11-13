Snapdragon 898 Will be Better in All Areas Except CPU Thermals: Leak

We are inching closer to Qualcomm’s next flagship release, the Snapdragon 898. The American chipmaker has already announced its end of the year tech summit where it usually announces its next-generation flagship SoCs. Fingers crossed for November 30.

The new SoC is expected to greatly improve GPU performance, AI tasks, and imaging, but the CPU may face heating issues, says renowned tipster Ice Universe. The chip will be based on Samsung’s 4nm process, which makes a huge difference in terms of temperature, and the tipster is not impressed.

However, we can at least expect to see better gaming performance, faster AI, and improved camera and video quality.

Snapdragon 898 has greatly improved in all aspects: GPU, AI, and ISP.

Only the CPU is worrying, the worry about heat.

Need further observation. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 12, 2021

The Snapdragon 898 is expected to come with a tri cluster CPU configuration, just like the Snapdragon 888. The primary Cortex X2 core will be running at 3.09GHz, three Cortex A710 cores running at 2.4GHz, and four Cortex A510s at 1.8GHz.

The Kyro 780 cores will be running on the same frequency as SD888’s Kyro 680 cores, but the difference is that the new cores will be based on ARM’s improved architecture with more power efficiency.

MediaTek’s upcoming rival chip, the Dimensity 2000, has reportedly scored the highest on AnTuTu’s benchmark and Samsung’s Exynos chips with AMD GPUs will also be a force to be reckoned with. In short, the competition will be tougher than ever for Qualcomm.