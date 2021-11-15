Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen Pays Ode to Pakistan through Her Solo Art Exhibition

Celebrating colors and harmony, Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen, an artist with immense prowess and mastery, is hosting a 15-day art exhibition called ‘The Pakistan Saga’.

Advertisement

The grand solo exhibition of Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen opened on Friday, 12th November 2021 at the ArtKaam Gallery and was inaugurated by His Excellency Mr. Mike Nithavrianakis, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi.

Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen is a gold medalist from Punjab University in the Fine Arts Department. After concluding her Master’s Degree, she taught drawing and painting alongside Ali Imam at C.I.A.C.

Her work has been exhibited at various venues in and out of Pakistan, and her versatile talent includes human portraits, landscapes, figurative, and still life amongst others. Sabiha gives remarkable freedom to her brush strokes, choice of colors, and sheer attention to detail.

Her work has been recognized by some of the most renowned names in the Art Community including Jimmy Engineer and Shahnawaz Zaidi.

Her current solo show “The Pakistan Saga” is is an ode to her country and its people, which the artist describes as “A prayer of gratitude and hope” that capture the spirit of Pakistan. Her art reflects the love she has for her roots through her meticulously balanced colors.

Advertisement

Having traveled across Pakistan and witnessing the sheer beauty of its landscapes, Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen paints utterly breathtaking portraits. From the arid lands of Balochistan, sky-high mountains of Karakoram, lush green valleys of Gilgit, the mighty river of Swat, beautiful lakes of Kalam, and barren lands of Sindh, Sabiha’s paintings capture it all in a few strokes.

The Pakistan Saga is an exhibition different from the rest as it celebrates Pakistan, its culture, and people. Due to its location, it is easily accessible for the public and displays over 50 art pieces.

The exhibition will remain open on Saturday and Sunday and will continue till the 26th of November. The gallery timings are 10:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m.