Solar Energy Solutions Provider BEL Inaugurates Flagship Office in DHA Lahore

Premium solar energy solutions provider, Beacon Energy Limited (BEL), has inaugurated its flagship office in DHA Lahore. The new space offers a live preview of BEL’s products and free consultation to all walk-in clients.

Advertisement

The office offers a complete Solar Experience journey with 3D visuals and product demos. The functional office will offer Sales, Aftersales, Operations & complaints handling of Solar applicability to its customers.

One of BEL’s key aspirations for diversifying into renewable energy was to be a catalyst for a positive change in the world. The company’s clean energy solutions are designed to be highly affordable and give its clients access to energy no matter what their location is in Pakistan.

BEL offers complete solar solutions including assistance in Bank Financing, Net-Metering, and Free-of-Cost O&M Services for 5 years. Its unique Network Operations Centre (NOC) proactively monitors the performance of customer systems to detect anomalies that may affect production.

BEL has a robust monitoring and support app (BEL CONNECT) to give customers complete visibility over their solar system. The app allows the user to see all current and historical data about energy production, utilization, export, and overall saving.

Beacon Energy (Pvt.) Limited (BEL), a group company of Beaconhouse Group, has been offering Solar Solutions in all major cities of Pakistan since 2019. BEL is an ISO Certified Renewable Energy company that is registered with the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) in the ARE-V1 Category up to 1Mwp.