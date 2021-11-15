Total Communications to Bring Cyber Threat Intelligence Summit 2021 in Collaboration with MoITT, PTA and HBL

Pakistan’s leading event management company, Total Communications, is collaborating with the Ministry of IT & Telecom and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to organize the 4th annual ‘Cyber Threat Intelligence Summit 2021’ on November 17 at Marriott Hotel, Islamabad.

This premier conference will be attended by the representatives from Armed Forces, private enterprises, banks, telecoms, foreign missions, academia, public sector organizations, national and international companies specializing in cyber security.

The conference will offer an opportunity to the prominent Pakistani organizations to understand the current Cyber Threat Challenges, the way forward, and how to face them. The participants will also share ideas in institutionalizing cyber threat intelligence at organization, sector, and government levels.

The event is taking place on November 17, 2021, at Marriott Hotel, Islamabad, and will be chaired by Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister, IT & Telecom. During the session, leading subject matter experts from Pakistan and overseas will share their thoughts on this sensitive subject.

The summit will include panel discussions on matters such as how to orchestrate CTI, cyber warfare, and nations sponsored attacks, cloud adoption and where we stand, and national CERT and the way forward.

You can also attend the conference virtually by clicking here.