MIDCITY Housing, the Future of Sustainable Urban Living

For centuries, human beings have had the desire to connect, now more than ever. This has resulted in the rise of communal living and micro-communities. The real estate sector is actively crafting places that bring people closer together and cultivate happiness in the form of communities.

Thriving on a similar concept, MIDCITY is revolutionizing real estate with unconventional ways to improve the quality of life. Focusing on fostering wholesome living in a green environment, MIDCITY is the ultimate definition of luxury, affordability, convenience, and community-building.

What started off as a community living concept has turned into a dream living experience in the form of a luxurious community. With its multiple amenities, MIDCITY has become a unique brand and set a benchmark for others to follow.

Location

The LDA-approved housing scheme MIDCITY is easily one of the most top-notch residential and commercial real estates of the City situated in Lahore South and easily accessible from Lahore East, Lahore West, and Lahore North through Ring Road L-20.

Designed around the wellbeing of the community, various modern planning techniques have been incorporated in a finely delicate manner. After careful evaluation of no less than 100 variations in the planning, MIDCITY has been designed in a way that optimally balances between residential and commercial life.

Offering a new model of sustainable urban living, the community oozes elegance and luxury that live up to its expectations of the 21st century.

Residential District “Five-Minute Community”

MIDCITY’s aesthetically built Residential District offers an ambiance of luxury communal living. Designed to provide ease of access all through the community, the elaborately constructed pedestrian pathways and cycling tracks ensure that the farthest ones of the community can reach their destinations in a matter of five minutes.

This sets MIDCITY apart as one of the most walkable communities where each street is a private street, and each home is truly a home holding true to the vision of “home is where the heart is”.

The community features a picturesque central park equipped with lush-green lawns, children’s play areas, a clubhouse equipped with fully-serviced dining rooms, fitness, wellness, and sports facilities, an amphitheater, and meet & greet spaces.

Other than this, MIDCITY ensures ease of access to markets & necessity shops, a spacious and elegant central mosque, a junior school, a banquet facility, and a smart housing management system accessible through your mobile app. These are some of the key amenities that make MIDCITY a dream place to be.

Apartment District “Five-Minute Community”

MIDCITY offers Mid-Rise and High-Rise apartments while ensuring that all compliance policies are followed in terms of size, structure, and location. In terms of design and execution, the apartments guarantee a healthy, luxurious, and peaceful style of living.

With a 60’ wide ‘Avenue Sunrise’ and ‘Avenue Sunset’, MIDCITY apartments offer ease of access and comfort with a brilliant backdrop of the picturesque central park along with spacious bedrooms and well-lit lounges, enhancing the ample design of the apartments giving them a cozy ambiance.

Business District “High Street of Lahore South”

Facilitating local and global brands in one place, MIDCITY Business District is built with a ‘customer first’ approach. The logically designed business district on a 150-feet boulevard connects the Lahore South with North and Central.

With a wide space customized for brands, banks, eateries, and retail showrooms, MIDCITY Business District aims to be the “High Street of Lahore South” and is bound to become the future hub of shopping.

Project Highlights

Accessible Green Spaces

What makes MIDCITY a benchmark of sustainable urban living is the ease of access it provides in the form of connecting pedestrian pathways in the midst of green spaces. This is meant to enhance children’s overall health and help release stress, as the green spaces are easily accessible to everyone.

Pedestrian Pathways and Bicycle Tracks

To encourage active mobility for everyone, active pedestrian and bicycle-oriented spaces ensure safe and strategic access to locations like schools, parks, and community centers.

Responsible Planning of Land

In terms of sociability, functionality, affordability, and sustainability MIDCITY has been planned in a way that not only promotes a healthy lifestyle but offers convenience and luxury, all in one. Its human-centric designs offer plentiful sociable spaces promoting vehicle-free zones and accessible green spaces, which are great for health and communal living.

Legitimacy & Compliance

In accordance with the LDA’s rules and regulations, MIDCITY has been planned and designed with all the necessary approvals from the authorities. The approved layout plans are also published for the public, ensuring legitimacy, fairness, and transparency.

When it comes to sustainable urban living, MIDCITY is setting up a new standard with its unique approach to a healthy and luxurious community that provides all the necessary amenities while keeping its community’s health in check.

To find out more about Lahore’s upcoming mega project, MIDCITY, please visit https://midcityhousing.com/.