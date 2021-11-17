Dukan Launches Its First Outdoor Shopping Festival Promoting Small Businesses

Dukan.pk, a leading full-stack e-commerce platform for established and aspiring entrepreneurs, organized Dukan Bazar eX, a grand outdoor shopping festival on Sunday, November 14th at Nawab Gardens Lahore.

The event’s core purpose was to empower the platform’s digitally enabled sellers and introduce them to potential customers from within their communities who would order online from them in the future.

Over three thousand people visited the festival and shopped a wide variety of products from 102 local sellers. More than Rs. 5 Million worth of goods were bought during the event which included hand-made saris, home-cooked food, handcrafted jewelry, and many other items.

Commenting on the event, Ayesha Amjad who runs Temptations by Ayesha, a homemade dessert brand, said, “Dukan is providing a great opportunity for local businesses. I was completely sold out at the event and am looking forward to serving my new customers again in the future. I had a great experience and will definitely participate again.”

The event started at noon and continued till midnight during which there was never a dull moment. The final match of the T20 cricket world cup between Australia and New Zealand was premiered on a huge screen, which captivated the cricket lovers while they feasted on freshly cooked food from neighboring stalls.

“It’s great to have such a wide variety of items in one place in a festive environment. I have come with my family and everyone is having an amazing time”, commented a shopper at the event.

Dukan is an easy to use full-stack e-commerce platform that lets anyone with a smartphone create an online store of their own. Dukan not only lets its sellers feature their products, manage inventory and collect payments but also allows them to market their merchandise on Facebook and Instagram from within the app using its wallet.

Dukan boasts over 275,000 online sellers with products ranging in categories from fashion, beauty, lifestyle, automotive, sports, food, and more. The rapidly growing number of stores on Dukan is a testament to the massive need being felt by sellers to digitize.

People who were not able to attend this event can still buy these local products from ex.dukanbazar.pk, a custom marketplace designed for the event which includes all the sellers who were exhibiting.

Monis Rahman, CEO and Co-Founder Dukan, said, “Dukan’s mission is to help Pakistan’s 5 Million MSMEs cross the divide into the rapidly growing new digital economy. Selling online can be complex and expensive.”

He added, “Dukan is for local sellers who have invested in smartphones, regardless of their current education or income levels. This event connected our inspiring local sellers with customers from within their communities. We called on the public to support small businesses and are very grateful for their response.”

Visitors enjoyed mouth-watering cuisines and fun-filled activities throughout the day designed for the whole family. Quadrum hosted a Drum Circle, luring in many shoppers who seized the opportunity to drop their inhibitions and live in the moment.