NorthBay Solutions and CloudRail Partner to Help Manufacturers with Data Analytics Solutions

CloudRail, the leader in Industrial IoT (IIoT) technologies, and NorthBay Solutions, an AWS Premier Partner and expert in data analytics solutions, have entered into a strategic partnership.

Together, the two organizations will provide comprehensive solutions to help manufacturers more easily and effectively access and analyze IoT data from industrial machines, robots, sensors, and operational technology (OT) platforms.

In this new age of Industrial IoT and connected factories, manufacturers’ assets collect thousands of data points every few milliseconds.

With the new offering from CloudRail and NorthBay Solutions, manufacturers will be able to weave together valuable insights that can uncover opportunities to improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and maximize their industrial investment.

NorthBay Solutions will utilize CloudRail’s IIoT Edge Box technology to extract and ingest data from industrial machinery and equipment applications. The solution makes it possible to connect modern plants (Greenfield) via common industrial protocols such as OPC-UA, as well as to retrofit older machines (Brownfield) with additional sensor technology.

The forging of the CloudRail / NorthBay partnership has resulted in bringing to market our first packaged IIoT StarterKit, offering a simple, cost-effective option to begin your IIoT journey.

The StarterKit is a packaged solution that allows companies to quickly realize a proof of concept and validate IIoT requirements and effectiveness. The solution can then be scaled to accommodate larger and/or distributed plants.

“Our goal is to generate long-term business value for our customers through advanced analytics and actionable insights,” said Irfan Virk, CEO NorthBay Solutions.

He added, “With CloudRail’s technology coupled with NorthBay’s advanced analytics, AI, & ML prowess, harnessing the power of machine data to drive manufacturing excellence and overall operations effectiveness (OEE) has never been easier.”

“NorthBay Solutions is a strong partner to deliver IIoT solutions globally. Their advanced analytics, AI, & ML expertise is unparalleled in the market, and we look forward to harnessing the power of this partnership in the markets we serve” said Philip Weber, Strategic Partner Manager at CloudRail.

High initial investments and unclear IT security requirements still make many customers hesitant.

Felix Kollmar, CEO CloudRail, explained, “The solution meets the security requirements of large DAX companies and uses current standards. Moreover, with the help of CloudRail’s plug-and-play approach, prototypes can be realized within a week and then flexibly adapted. The cost-effective start into IIoT projects is also scalable to a complete IIoT ecosystem later on.”