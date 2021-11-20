Oppo Launches A55s 5G With Mid-range Specs

Oppo has unveiled the latest smartphone in its A-series, the A55s 5G, featuring similar specs to A55 with a few upgrades. The A55s 5G has only been launched in Japan and details on a global launch are still unclear.

It comes only days after the release of the Oppo A95 in Malaysia.

Design & Display

Featuring a 6.5-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution Oppo A55s 5G has a refresh rate of 90Hz with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

The smartphone measures 162.1 x 74.7 x 8.20 mm (height x weight x thickness) and weighs only 178 grams.

The A55s 5G is easy to use, lightweight, and available in black or green colors. The smartphone is waterproof and dustproof and the fingerprint sensor is on the side.

Internals & Storage

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The 5G compatible chipset is paired with 4 GB RAM and 64GB storage with a MicroSD slot that allows you to extend it up to 1TB and features a dual-SIM space for nano-SIM cards.

The smartphone runs on Android-11-based ColorOS 11 skin, allowing the user to customize various features.

Camera

Oppo A55s 5G features a dual rear 13MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone supports Ultra Night mode.

The front houses an 8MP camera located inside a punch-hole cutout with an f/2.0 aperture.

Battery & Pricing

Oppo A55s 5G packs a large battery capacity of 4,000 mAh that supports 18W fast charging via a USB-C port and a bundled charger.

The smartphone retails for a starting price of $289 in Japan, but will likely cost differently in the rest of the world.

Oppo A55s 5G Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460)

Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460) GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU

Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU OS: Android 11 ColorOS 11

Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G VoLTE, 5G

Android 11 ColorOS 11 2G, 3G, 4G VoLTE, 5G Display: 6.50” LCD with FHD+ resolution; 90Hz refresh rate; 180Hz touch sampling rate

6.50” LCD with FHD+ resolution; 90Hz refresh rate; 180Hz touch sampling rate Memory RAM: 4GB Internal: 64GB Card Slot: Yes

Camera Rear: Dual camera 13MP (main) + 2MP (depth) Front: 8MP

Colors: Black, Green

Black, Green Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Face Unlock: Available

Available Battery: 4,000 mAh; 18W fast charging

4,000 mAh; 18W fast charging Price: $289