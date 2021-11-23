Future of Work: First-Ever Book On Post-Covid Business Win Launched

A high-profile corporate event to launch the ‘Future of Work’ took place at Serena Hotel on Thursday, November 18, 2021. It was attended by 75+ CEOs whereby the pre-booked event published edition met an overwhelming response. In another couple of weeks, the publication will be out and on the desks of 500+ C-Levels around the country.

As the economies open up, ‘The Future of Work’ book comes highly recommended to all business leaders while they plan their mode of work very tactfully. They have to deal with uncertainty, a changed employee mindset and above all align all their strategies to be well prepared for any such future pandemic.

“Future of Work”, A Silver Lining In The Corporate Cloud

The ‘Future of Work’ book is a one-stop solution for all senior leaders. It stands on a thorough research-based foundation of workers’ expectations from organizations and vice versa.

The survey learnings took us to a concurrent two-day Work Re-Imagine 2.0 Summit which was a manifestation of 40+ intelligent industry brains from across the globe who got together for an actionable dialogue to solve the complexities faced by corporates and employees post covid 19.

Praiseworthy panelists, well-versed hosts, and focused attendees went through a comprehensive journey of strategizing the new normal at work, workforce, and workplace.

Ghazanfar Azzam, CEO Mobilink Bank and proud partner of Future of Work, saw the massive impact this book would make in the future strategy and makes his point clear saying:

“The ‘Future of Work’ perfectly captures the zeitgeist of this transformative era and is a must-read for business leaders who want to understand what’s happening and are interested in devising effective digital work models for their businesses and workforce to make the most of this new age.”

This mega solution book holds together contributions from 30+ authors ranging from Pakistan to Australia, Spain, Dubai, and Malaysia. The chapters are further added on by global leaders like Deloitte, Qualcomm, and the like. It is backed by global research from HBR, Forbes, etc to define solid actions to be taken to gain momentum in the business workability.

It’s a comprehensive reference covering all the array of scenarios that any business faces starting from consumer behavior, change management, technological disruption to re/upskilling, talent acquisition, and entrepreneurship. It highlights winning strategies to support the business ecosystem.

Syed Mazhar Hussain, CHRO, PTCL, proudly partnered with this noble cause and wisely mentions:

“The Future of Work handbook is the answer to all our digital needs. It’s a shot in the dark for all senior leaders, budding entrepreneurs, or even for aspiring employees themselves. It’s a great achievement for the Pakistani corporate industry since for the first time we have it all in one book, to strategize, to thrive, and to sustain.”

‘One Stop Solution’ for all genres’ of Strategy Building

Where a lot of experts came in to make the book a success, Shayan Mahmud, Chief Brand Officer of ProPakistani, contributed with his deep insight and adept analysis on the future of work layout. He devised a perfect 5-point model which is a must-read to base your future business strategy upon.

The ambition behind the handbook was to extract the best ideas, strategies, and vision from the world over and put them all in one complete guide book which would serve as a change-maker and the only reference point for all future business planning which AIM Consulting did marvelously.

AIM Consulting is the only research-based event architect in Pakistan. They believe in an actionable productive output to all dialogue which is why for the first time ever such a great achievement was possible whereby any organization can use this book to draft their work strategy for a winning business streak.

The driver of this great initiative, Aly Ghazanfar, CEO AIM Consulting, pays a tribute to all industry leaders, saying, “This book is an answer to the sacrifices our leaders paid in the form of cost-cutting, job losses, falling profitability, and a bleak future which covid-19 gave us.”

“It’s a complete tool kit for both employers and employees to regain strength, re-strategize, and thrive. I hope that this book serves to energize your business ecosystem and when you hold it, you feel that you hold the future in your hand and success in your plan,” he adds.

‘Join Hands to Thrive Together’

The journey of the Future of Work doesn’t end just there, it’s a road that takes AIM Consulting to their next most important destinations. The first being the biggest Health Care Summit to bridge the patient and healthcare gap and derive a means for the perfect patient experience.

In collaboration with CCL Pharma, AIM Consulting is bringing together top brains from medicine, pharmaceuticals, insurance companies, technology, and the private sector to set the mode for a healthier future for all by solving health problems in support of tech-enabled systems.

The second is the Digital Acceleration Summit 2.0 to optimize your company’s digital strategy. Covid gave digitization a whole new meaning.

DX2.0 is for the fast-paced innovators whose entire focus is to kick start newer tech-enabled systems that define the journey of their organization from transformation to excellence in the areas of data analytics, digital marketing, digital financial services, industrial automation, digital enablers, 5G, or brand management.

This summit will take you on a journey to experience exclusive technological solutions never thought of before. It’s the best way to get to know the pulse of the industry and know where you are headed to. Sponsorships and registrations are welcome at www.aimconsuting.com.