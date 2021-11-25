Silkbank Customers Can Now Avail 50% Discount on STARZPLAY by Cinepax

STARZPLAY by Cinepax and Silkbank Pakistan are collaborating to bring a sensational offer for Silkbank customers, who can now avail a 50% discount to watch a year’s worth of entertainment on Pakistan’s fastest-growing streaming service, STARZPLAY by Cinepax.

With unlimited access to HD TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more, this offer is sure to provide great value for all avid entertainment lovers.

STARZPLAY by Cinepax offers an impressive catalog that includes STARZPLAY original series, popular TV shows such as Friends, Vikings, and The Vampire Diaries, and blockbuster movie franchises like the complete James Bond collection and all 8 Harry Potter movies.

Customers can also watch the explosive and popular STARZPLAY by Cinepax original series Karachi Division starring Shamoon Abbassi which premiered earlier this year to rave reviews and critical acclaim.

This collaboration will no doubt excite all Silkbank cardholders (Credit Cards) who will be getting a premium value-added service at a discounted rate, and it will also be an extra incentive for any new customers sitting on the fence about choosing their next bank.

A year’s worth of blockbuster movies and TV shows for the price of only 6 months is a bargain, and just the kind of value that customers desire.

Chairman Cinepax Cinemas, Arif Baigmohamed, stated, “The trend of people streaming shows on online platforms is increasing in Pakistan and this partnership with Silkbank provides the market a perfect way of watching high-quality shows and movies at unmatchable price points. This is also the first time that STARZPLAY by Cinepax has offered a 1-year plan.”

Silkbank cardholders can now call their helpline at 021-111-100-777 to avail this exciting offer.