Xiaomi 12 to Feature a Curved Screen and Symmetrical Speakers

The Xiaomi 12 is expected to become official during December this year. With the launch date drawing near, we are starting to see new leaks on the flagship every other day.

The latest one comes from none other than Digital Chat Station, who has added more to the growing list of rumored specifications for the Xiaomi 12 lineup. He claims that unlike last year’s Mi 11, the Xiaomi 12 will come with a curved screen and symmetrical stereo speakers.

These speakers will likely be on the top and bottom and on the same corresponding sides of the phone. As a recap, the stereo speakers on Mi 11 phones are placed asymmetrically with the top speaker on the left side and the bottom speaker on the right.

According to previous leaks on specifications, we know that the Xiaomi 12 series will include a base model as well as a Xiaomi 12X. The base Xiaomi 12 is expected to boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC while the 12X is rumored to come with the Snapdragon 870.

Its screen will be an AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution (down from 2K on the Mi 11) and a 120Hz refresh rate. We are also expecting to see HDR10+ and 10-bit color support. It will have a larger optical fingerprint sensor and 100W super-fast charging onboard.

We are only a few weeks away from the Xiaomi 12’s launch so we expect to see official teasers in December.