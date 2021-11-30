Haier’s Air Conditioners Ready to Cater to your Winter Needs

Haier has got you covered with its wide range of DC Inverter Air Conditioners and Haier Puri Inverters that are here to cater to your winter needs. They provide excellent heating solutions, which are ideal for every household to keep you and your family warm, comfortable, and safe from conventional heating methods.

Before going to bed, people should ensure that conventional room heaters are properly switched off and the gas supply is closed at the source to avoid leakages. As a majority of the people use gas heaters in airtight rooms during the winter season, the practice might prove lethal. So, Stay Safe and warm with Haier DC inverter Air Conditioners as there is no gas hazard and no chances of suffocation.

Haier Puri Inverter is one of the best combinations of DC Inverter Air Conditioner and built-in Air Purifier. Since winter is upon us, Haier Puri Inverter AC is your perfect choice because not only will it warm your home in the winter, but it will also clean the smog and pollution from the air we breathe.

It is equipped to control the indoor air quality by purifying the air with its advanced Super IFD filter, and monitors the quality of air with its Air Quality Sensor. It has a highly energy-efficient compressor along with a powerful heating feature ensuring comfort at an affordable cost.