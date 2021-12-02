Honor 60 and 60 Pro Arrive With 120Hz Displays and SD778G+

Earlier this year, Honor made a comeback into the smartphone market with the launch of the Honor 50. It was its first smartphone to bring back Google Mobile Services (GMS) after separating from Huawei and now the company is on a roll with the Honor 60 series.
Just like last time, the Honor 60 and 60 Pro models are quite similar to each other.
Design and Display
The two phones sport an OLED display with 10-bit colors, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, 100% DCI P3 colors, and 1080p resolution.
The Pro model gets a larger 6.78” panel curved from all edges, giving it a bezel-less design. The vanilla handset’s 6.67-inch screen is only curved from the sides and has a bit less pixel density.
Internals and Storage
Just like the Honor 50 was the first to bring the Snapdragon 778G SoC, 60 Pro is also the first to introduce the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It’s still the same 6nm chip, but its CPU and GPU have higher clock speeds. The vanilla model keeps the regular SD778G.
You get 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB options with the Honor 60, but the Pro only has 256GB storage with all variants. Fans will get their precious GMS with Android 12 and Magic UI 5.0.
Cameras
The two phones have almost the same camera setups, including a 108MP main sensor, a high resolution 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. The vanilla model has the same setup with the exception of a downgraded 8MP ultrawide lens. These cameras are able to record 1080p 60 FPS videos and 4K 30 FPS.
The Honor 60 has a 32MP selfie shooter while the 60 Pro takes it up a notch to 50MP.
Battery and Pricing
Battery specifications are identical with a 4,800 mAh cell equipped with 66W wired charging and 5W reverse charging.
The Honor 60 and 60 Pro have gone for sale in China for a starting price of $425 and $580.
Specifications
|Honor 60
|Honor 60 Pro
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
|Octa-core (1×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 642L
|OS
|Android 11, Magic UI 5.0
|Android 11, Magic UI 5.0
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|Display
|6.67″ OLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, HDR10
|6.78″ OLED, 1200 x 2652 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, HDR10+
|RAM
|8GB, 12GB
|8GB, 12GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB
|256GB
|Card Slot
|No
|No
|Main Camera
|108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚ (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF
50 MP, f/2.2, 122˚ (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Front Camera
|32MP
|50MP
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Under-display
|Under-display
|Colors
|Black, Green, Blue, Pink
|Black, Green, Blue, Pink
|Battery
|4800 mAh, 66W fast charging, 5W reverse charging
|4800 mAh, 66W fast charging, 5W reverse charging
|Price
|$425
|$580