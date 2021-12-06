Affordable Realme 9i Rumored to Launch on January 2022

The Realme 9 series was originally expected to launch this year, but the date was pushed to next year to the global chip shortage. The lineup is now expected to launch in January 2022 with four models including the Realme 9, 9i, 9 Pro, and 9 Max.

Now a Vietnamese publication has shared key specifications for the Realme 9i, the least expensive model in the series. According to ThePixel.vn, the Realme 9i will be powered by the Snapdragon 680, one of the newer chips in the SD600 series based on the 6nm process.

Its screen will be an LCD panel with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a 50MP main camera on the back bet the rest of the configuration is unknown. The publication has also shared renders for the Realme 9i, which show that its design will be inspired by the flagship GT Neo 2.

The image shows the Redmi 9i with a flat display, a punch-hole selfie camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The main setup consists of two large lenses and a smaller one to the side below an LED flash. The rear panel appears to have a matte plastic finish.

Keep in mind that the launch date has not been confirmed by Realme yet, so take this information with a grain of salt.