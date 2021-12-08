Globalizing Apparel: Orient Group Ventures into Textile Export Industry with Orient Apparel

Orient Group of Companies has started its new venture Orient Apparel, a contemporary apparel company that will focus on efficiency-based initiatives in the textile sector.

Advertisement

Orient has a strong legacy of struggle for excellence. The business was established in Lahore in 1957 and has since grown and flourished, delving into multiple new verticals including information technology, hospitality, healthcare, lighting, and many more.

Building on strong foundations, the company has achieved one milestone after the other and transformed Orient, one of the leading electronic goods manufacturers, into ‘Orient Group of Companies’, a diverse organization full of potential.

One of the most recent ventures of Orient Group has been Orient Apparel, a modern and innovative apparel goods company primarily focused on activating incremental, efficiency-focused initiatives in the textile sector.

With its one-of-a-kind approach, the company is implementing new technologies and innovative solutions for the industry to move beyond the current linear “take, make, dispose of” model, towards a model that is restorative and regenerative by design.

Shortly after starting production, Orient Apparel has now successfully dispatched its first order to the European market. With a team of seasoned professionals, the management, led by Abdul Rehman Talat, is excited to enter this booming textile industry which has received special attention and facilitation by the government in recent times.

Advertisement

The participation of Orient Group in the textile industry will help improve the national economy by increasing overall textile exports with modern installations capable of highly efficient garment production.

“As per our vision to diversify, we have ventured into the textile industry to support the national economy. We have very strong faith in the potential of export in this industry and are highly motivated to grow the business to immeasurable heights,” said Abdul Rehman Talat, CEO, Orient Apparel.

With the first export order done, the company is in high spirits and working on numerous other international projects that are in the pipeline. Orient Group’s dive into the very sizeable apparel industry is a way to tap into the ample opportunity in the sector and has great potential to have an immediate and lasting impact on the industry for years to come.

The group already enjoys credibility in the electronics, healthcare, ceramics, IT export, and e-commerce sectors and is geared towards the same success in textile now.

Founded by Mian Muhammad Fazal in 1957, the Orient group is an enterprise headquartered in Lahore, Pakistan. The company has over 3,000 employees and focuses on improving the lives of the common man through value addition and job creation.