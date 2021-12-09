Oppo to Unveil its First Foldable Smartphone Next Week

Oppo has teased the company’s first foldable phone, the Find N, with an image of the spine side of the handset.

The image was shared with only a glimpse of the smartphone in a Weibo post. The image shows a triple camera setup in a vertical layout, much similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

The “small enough and big enough” split-screen mobile phone comes after four years of research and development after six generations.

Oppo claims the foldable smartphone is the company’s latest step towards the future of smartphones.

Oppo’s Chief Product Officer and the founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau also shared updates on the release of the product:

The OPPO Find N has been a key focus of mine recently, and I'm very excited to share even more with you at INNO Day on December 15!https://t.co/1fblvFU3ZG — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) December 9, 2021

Find N is said to be unveiled on December 14-15th at INNO Day. Oppo also teased its retractable rear camera on December 7th that will also be revealed at the event.