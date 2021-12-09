Shaukat Tarin Heads Meeting for Reviving Underperforming and Closed Govt Units

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, headed a meeting for the revival of sick and closed units at the Finance Division today.

The CEO of Pakistan Corporate Restructuring Company Limited (PCRCL) gave a presentation on its performance and the initiatives taken for the revival of the sick units, businesses, and the clearing of the bank balance sheets. He also apprised the attendees of the meeting about the impediments in the way of PCRCL’s successful operations, and sought the support of the government.

The Adviser voiced his support for PCRCL’s endeavors for the revival of the sick and closed units and the revitalization of the economy. He stressed the carrying out of structural changes for the viable working of PCRCL by reviewing its performance, capacity building of the management, and financial strengthening of the organization.

He also gave assurance of his cooperation and support to PCRCL for the revival of sick units and their conversion into profitable contributors to the economy.

The meeting was attended by the federal Minister for Industries and Production; the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood; the Secretary of Finance; the Secretary of Industries and Production; the Chairman of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP); the Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Managing Director of USC; the CEO of Pakistan Corporate Restructuring Company Limited (PCRCL); and other senior officers.