ACE Money Transfer & Bank Alfalah to Distribute Daily Prizes & a Bumper Prize of One Crore

Think about winning One Crore rupees in a few seconds! Yes. One Crore rupees! ACE Money Transfer in collaboration with Bank Alfalah has come up with an incredible offer for its customers.

THE OFFER

ACE Money Transfer and Bank Alfalah have introduced this excellent offer for Pakistani expatriates and helped them send back remittances to their loved ones using a smooth and simple way.

Alongside boosting Pakistan’s economy with inward remittance flow, they have come up with a rare opportunity for you to benefit from many cash prizes throughout the offer.

Sending money to Pakistan via ACE Money Transfer to Bank Alfalah will get you a chance to win one of the daily three cash rewards of 50,000 rupees and become one of 270 lucky winners.

The offer gets even exciting from here. The eligible participants will also stand a chance to win a bumper prize through a lucky draw of one crore rupees. How awesome is that?

Let’s now see how you can become eligible to benefit from this offer.

ELIGIBILITY

To be eligible for the lucky draws of one crore rupees and three daily 50,000 rupees prizes, customers will have to initiate a transaction through ACE Money Transfer’s mobile app or website. They can send money online from the UK, Europe, Australia, or Canada to Bank Alfalah in Pakistan as a bank deposit or cash pickup.

Now let’s take you through the HOWs and WHO’s of this offer.

The daily cash prizes of 50,000 rupees will be given to the receivers of the remittances. You will not just be sending money to your loved ones but also provide them with an opportunity to become one of the daily lucky winners in the draws.

On winning the prize money, you will either have the facility of getting the amounts transferred directly to your bank accounts, or you could collect it in person by visiting the designated Bank Alfalah branch.

The One Crore rupees bumper prize will be handed over to the winner (you can very well be the one) during the grand ceremony scheduled in January 2022.

The winner of the bumper cash prize of one crore rupees can nominate any person to collect the cash prize on their behalf in Pakistan during the said ceremony.

The more transactions you make, the more chances you will have to win the prize.

So, what are you waiting for? Just follow the steps detailed above, send your remittances to Pakistan, and stand a chance to win the bumper prize of one crore rupees.

To get more details on the offer and qualify for the draw, please follow this link: https://acemoneytransfer.com/promotion/bafl