PIA Notifies a Big Salary Increase for Employees

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) stated on Tuesday that it will raise employee wages by 10 to 25 percent, with effect from November 2021.

According to an official notification issued by the national flag carrier’s Chief Human Resource Officer, pay groups 1 and 2 (administrative and technical workers) would receive a 25 percent raise, followed by a 20 percent raise for pay groups 3 and 4.

The notification detailed that engineering officials in pay groups 5 and 6 will see a 15 percent salary increase, while aircraft engineers, cockpit crew, and general managers in pay groups 7 to 9 will receive a 10 percent pay raise.

Moreover, contract employees, those who have been terminated or forced to retire from service, and those who are on a four-month leave without pay are not eligible for the salary increase, according to the notification.

It is pertinent to note that those who join the service after the holidays will be eligible for a raise from the day they start.