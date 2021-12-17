Honor Unveils X30 and Honor Play 30 Plus Midrangers

Honor revealed the first of its X30 series phones with the X30i and X30 Max, back in October. Now the company has revealed the Vanilla X30 model and the Honor Play 30 Plus.

With midrange specs and 5G connectivity, the Honor X30 and Play 30 Plus models are slightly costlier.

Honor X30

Design & Display

The Honor X30 features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels.

The handset is available in four colors: black, silver, gold, and blue.

Internals & Storage

Honor X30 features the Qualcomm 6nm Snapdragon 695 and uses the Honor’s Magic UI 5.0 running on top of Android 11. The handset comes in variations of 6GB and 12GB RAM along with internal storage capacities of 128GB and 256GB.

Camera

Inspired by the Honor Magic 3 Series, the X30 vanilla features a similar camera ring design.

The handset features a 48MP main camera with a 2MP macro and 2MP depth lens.

A tiny centered punch-hole cutout below the earpiece features a 16MP selfie camera.

Battery & Pricing

Packing a battery pack of 4,800mAh with charging capabilities of 66W, the Honor X30 can be charged from 0 to 80% within 30 minutes.

The baseline Honor X30 model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be available for CNY 1,499 ($235). Whereas, the 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage will be available for CNY 2,299 ($361).

The Honor X30 will be available in China starting the 24th of December. The international availability of the handset has not been officially confirmed.

Honor X30 Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core

GPU: Adreno 619

OS: Android 11, Magic UI 5.0

Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G

Display: 6.8-inch IPS LCD, 120 Hz, 1080 x 2388 pixels.

Memory RAM: 6GB, 12GB Internal: 128Gb, 256GB

Card Slot: No

Camera Rear: 48 MP (wide), 2MP (macro), 2MP (depth) Front: 16MP, f/2.5

Colors: Black, Blue, Silver, Gold

Fingerprint Sensor: Yes

Face Unlock: Yes

Battery: Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable, Fast charging 66W

Price: $235

Honor Play 30 Plus

Design & Display

The Honor Play 30 Plus features a 6.7-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The handset is also available in the same four colors as the X30: black, silver, gold, and blue.

Internals & Storage

The Honor Play 30 Plus will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC. The handset will be available with RAM variations of 4GB, 6GB, 8GB and internal storage of 128GB.

The handset will run the Magic UI 5.0 on top of the Android 11, similar to the X30.

Camera

With two large circular cutouts, the Honor Play 30 Plus will feature a 13MP main camera with a 2MP depth sensor.

The selfie camera for the Honor Play 30 Plus is located inside a teardrop notch and comes with a 5MP sensor.

Battery & Pricing

The Honor Play 30 Plus features battery capacities of 5,000mAh with charging capabilities of 22.5W.

The Honor Play 30 Plus with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be available for a retail price of CNY 1,099 or $173. While the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage will be available for CNY 1,499 or $235.

The Honor Play 30 Plus will go on sale in China on 31st December.

Honor Play 30 Plus Specifications