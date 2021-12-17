KP’s Public School Wins International Award

A government school in the Jamrud subdivision of Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has received the “Full International School British Award 2021.”

The Government Primary School Wazirdand in the Khyber district of the erstwhile FATA region won the accolade following month-long environmental and social awareness activities in the inter-school competition held last month.

The competition titled “Connecting Classrooms,” was organized by the British High Commission and Muslims Hands UK for the government-run schools across the world, in which schools had to complete given tasks.

It included three categories including Full International School Award, Foundation Award, and Intermediate Award. The categories were set for the first, second, and third position holders, respectively.

The state-run school stood first among the ex-FATA schools, and in the top 20 schools across the country. The award ceremony is scheduled in Peshawar on 22 December.

According to the British High Commission’s website, thousands of state-run schools from across the world were involved in creative and healthy activities.

“The aim of the activities is to bring awareness among the new generation to help preserve the environment and contribute for the better future ahead,” it stated.

The topics of the competition included pollution, healthy environment, plantation, healthy food, clean water, cleanliness, religious festivals, and language.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, my school, Government Primary School Wazirdand Jamrud in district Khyber, got the first position in “Full International School Award 2021 the by British Consulate General,” said Wajid Afridi, the headteacher of the school while talking to a news outlet.

He said that a number of other schools from each tehsil of Pakistan participated in the activities, adding that three activities of his schools were also placed at the international level.

Afridi said that the British Consulate-General conducts such activities once every three years, in which developing countries, including Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, India, Nepal, and other states take part.