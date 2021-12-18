Peshawar Police to Use Drones for Surveillance During Local Elections

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police have decided to use drone cameras to ensure foolproof security during the local government (LG) elections in Peshawar on 19 December.

CCPO Peshawar Abbas Ahsan spoke about the security arrangements and said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up 1,249 polling stations in Peshawar for the LG elections. Out of the 1,249 polling stations, 204 have been categorized as ‘highly sensitive’ and 880 as ‘sensitive.’

More than 11,000 officials of both the KP Police and the Frontier Constabulary will be deployed at polling stations in the provincial capital.

Women police officers, the quick response force (QRF), the bomb disposal unit (BDU), canine units, and the newly-formed Ababeel Force will be deployed to maintain smooth proceedings on election day.

Security officials will also be stationed at all government buildings, sensitive installations, and the entry and exit points of the capital city. The holidays of civil defense and health departments of Peshawar have been canceled and they have been put on high alert.

CCPO Ahsan has issued stern directions to security officials to prohibit unconcerned people from entering the polling stations. He has also ordered them not to use mobile phones unnecessarily while on duty.

He has also requested the citizens of the capital city to adhere to the security protocols and cooperate with the security officials deployed for their safety on election day.