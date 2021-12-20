Chairman FBR Ensures Seamless Customs Clearance at Chaman Border

On the third and last day of his eventful visit to Baluchistan, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, visited Customs House, Chaman for reviewing and ensuring progress at Customs counters.

He was accompanied by Dr. Muhammad Saeed Khan Jadoon, Member (Customs Policy), FBR, Muhammad Sadiq, Chief Collector Customs (Balochistan), and Rashid Habib Khan, Collector Customs Appraisement, Quetta.

The Chairman was warmly received by the officers and staff of Customs Appraisement and NLC authorities at the ongoing ITTMS project site. The NLC authorities made a detailed presentation about the ongoing ITTMS project before the Chairman FBR and informed that the project constituted an important segment of the CAREC Regional Improvement of Border Services (RIBS) Program, of which about 42 percent of work has been completed.

The date of completion project was 23rd April 2023, however, in view of the importance of the project to international trade and regional connectivity efforts are afoot to complete it by end of December 2022. Later on, Chairman FBR also visited the under-construction areas of the ITTMS project.

Chairman FBR visited the Pak-Afghan border crossing point (Friendship Gate/Bab-e-Dosti). Colonel Qamar of the Pakistan Army briefed the Chairman about the border crossing point and coordination with the Customs authorities regarding cross border movement of trade, Afghan transit goods, and pedestrian movement.

The Chairman, thereafter, visited the Customs offices established at NLC yard in Chaman. Usman Aziz, Assistant Collector Customs, briefed the Chairman about the overall performance of Customs Station, Chaman, and highlighted the trade facilities being provided to the traders. He also explained the impediments being faced by the Customs authorities pertaining to the “role of terminal operator” and “sanctity and security of cargo due to makeshift arrangements.”

The Chairman appreciated the exceptional revenue generation performance by the Customs at Chaman despite the lack of proper infrastructure. He talked about the concerns of security of the Customs staff/cargo and directed NLC authorities for resolution of the issue on a priority basis.

Later, the Chairman along with the Member (Customs Policy), FBR, and officers of Balochistan Customs visited the Chaman Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Muhammad Hashim Khan Achakzai, President Chaman Chamber of Commerce & Industry, warmly welcomed the Chairman FBR.

The members of the Chaman Chamber of Commerce & Industry highlighted problems being faced by the importers and exporters along with trade bodies of Chaman and pressed for their speedy solutions. The prime focus remained on the issue of the establishment of Dry-Port at Chaman, common border trade markets, and barter trade.

They also expressed their concerns on interdiction and subjecting to unwarranted checking of imported consignments by the Customs and other LEAs. The traders also expressed their reservations about valuation issues pertaining to Afghan origin goods, especially transacted at Custom House, Chaman. The Chairman FBR gave them a patient hearing and assured them of a meaningful resolution of their legitimate issues, on top priority.