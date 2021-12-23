NPO Reiterates Resolve to Support Energy-Saving Resources

National Productivity Organization (NPO) Pakistan will continue supporting the industrial sector to adopt the energy-saving resources and increase the existing international production capacity, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry.

According to a press release issued by NPO, the CEO was addressing an awareness session on Productivity Movement in Pakistan held at Pakistan Cutlery and Stainless Utensils Manufacturers and Exporters Association. He said the NPO Productivity Assistance Program would have a positive impact and the performance of these sectors would get better.

He stated that the government was using all its capabilities to promote the industry and increase the productive capacity of all sectors of the national economy.

He informed the participants that NPO had successfully conducted energy audits of various industrial units as well as enhanced their production capacity. He noted that owing to the NPO programs, the income of industrialists had increased, while skilled people were also being assisted in marketing their products.

He said the government was working in collaboration with various international organizations including International Finance Corporation, UNIDO, Global Environment Facility, and USAID in various fields for the development of small businesses, industries, skilled manpower, and for protection of the environment in the development process.

He said industrialists were the backbone of the country’s economy. He urged the industrialists to take interest in energy-saving devices. He said training for the workforce of various sectors of the economy was also being arranged from the platform of the Asian Productivity Organization.

The workshop was chaired by Chairman, Muhammad Khalid Mughal, and was attended by Deputy General Manager, Aftab Khan Mehsud, industrialists, Mirza Amanullah Baig, Shakeel Azam Mehr, and others.