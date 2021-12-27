Tech YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss Names Fawad Chaudhry Among Famous Fans

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, likes to stay up to date with technology through YouTube. He is a fan of the famous tech YouTuber, Arun Maini, better known as, MrWhoseTheBoss.

Advertisement

This was revealed by the British YouTuber himself through his latest video titled 50 Facts About Me. In the video, he revealed his most popular Twitter followers and Fawad Chaudry was one of them with 4.45 million followers of his own.

The list of Arun’s other popular followers includes Xiaomi, Egyptian music producer Hassan El Shafei, and popular YouTubers, Marques Brownlee (also known as MKBHD) and Mr. Beast.

MrWhoseTheBoss is among the most popular tech YouTubers on the platform. He currently has a total of 9.4 million subscribers, ranking high with the likes of LinusTechTips and Marques Brownlee. His channel has a strong focus on smartphones but also dives into trending tech news, gadgets, accessories, and more.

You can check out his YouTube channel here.