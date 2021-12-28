Xiaomi 12 Pro Launched With the Best Display, Cameras and Fastest Ever Charging

Xiaomi 12 Pro has been recently making headlines due to numerous rumors and leaks revolving around this highly-anticipated flagship.

The phone finally got officially launched today via a virtual event streamed on the official website. However, days ahead of the launch, a full list of alleged 12 Pro specs had leaked online, along with some renders and live photos, that suggested yet another camera redesign housing three 50 MP lenses. So, how close were these leaks to the actual spec sheet? Let’s find out down below.

Design & Display

In terms of the design, Xiaomi 12 Pro appears to be quite similar to the vanilla Xiaomi 12. However, the camera sensors and buttons on the Pro version seem slightly bigger. It comes bearing a rather elegant design, with a matte finish and a slightly protruded yet elaborate rectangular camera island.

The device features a beautiful 6.73″ Quad HD+ AMOLED display that comes with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and 480 Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has a punch-hole cutout for the 32 MP selfie shooter. It also provides Dolby Vision support.

Internals & Storage

Under the hood, the device is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and packs the newer UFS 3.1 flash storage with enhanced versions of LPDDR5 RAM.

The 12 Pro runs the MIUI 13 on top of the Android 12 interface. For heat dissipation, the device comes equipped with a vapor chamber liquid-cooled temperature control system, that saves it from overheating.

If we talk about the audio setup, the handset also includes an impressive Harmon Kardon quad-speaker unit. It will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for the base model, upping it to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage for the more expensive variant.

Cameras

In terms of optics, Xiaomi 12 Pro features a triple-lens setup that comes equipped with the CyberFocus technology. It includes a 50 MP primary lens, supported by a 50 MP ultra-wide and a 50 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. It also includes a 32 MP selfie shooter.

The one behind the main aperture is the Sony IMX707, which is 1/1.28” in size and will support pixel-binning with large 2.44µm pixels.

Battery & Availability

Powering the Xiaomi 12 Pro is a fairly large 4600 mAh battery with a single cell, that supports Xiaomi’s dual-charging feature to protect the phone from over-heating. The battery provides a much-faster charging speed this time around, with support for both a blazing fast 120W wired charging as well as 50W wireless charging.

While the pricing will presumably be closer to what the 11 series went for, it’s expected to go on retail soon.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 OS : Android 12, MIUI 13

: Android 12, MIUI 13 Display : 6.73″ LTPO with 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution

: Memory : RAM : 12 GB Internal : 256GB

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 50 MP (wide)

50 MP (ultra-wide), 50 MP (telephoto) Front : 32 MP

: Colors: Black, Blue, Purple, Green

Black, Blue, Purple, Green Battery: 4,600 mAh, 120W wired-charging, 50W wireless-charging