‘Help Can’t Wait’ Program Launched to Save Lives of Needy Hepatitis Patients

No one has ever become poor by giving and there is no joy greater than knowing that your giving will help save a life.

Advertisement

The Health Foundation (THF) – a member of the World Hepatitis Alliance, Pakistan Center of Philanthropy, and CEVHAP, dedicated to helping the underprivileged live longer and healthier lives – has announced the launch of the ‘Help Can’t Wait’ program.

The ‘Help Can’t Wait’ program is a first-of-its-kind collaborative platform revolving around the shared vision of Hepatitis-Free Pakistan.

Hepatitis, also known as the silent killer, is claiming 100+ lives daily in Pakistan. With 19 million being affected and approximately 400,000 new cases of Hepatitis added every year, the need of tackling this deadly menace has become even more necessary.

The Help Can’t Wait (HCW) aims at creating massive awareness concerning hepatitis and generating substantial funds to provide free treatment to 10,000+ patients hailing from marginalized communities.

Tapping into diverse working spheres of society, the Help Can’t Wait platform plans on conducting several different activities under its broad ambit, including various collaborative campaigns with the leading brands.

Advertisement

Keeping this in mind, THF Daraz Shop – a collaborative initiative between THF and Daraz, has been envisaged for the convenience of noble and generous donors, where one can adopt a patient and contribute to his/her treatment conveniently through online payment channels.

The patient is notified about the sponsor and treatment is being mentioned under the sponsor’s name. Periodic updates are provided to the sponsor regarding the progress of the patient’s treatment. To adopt a patient, you can visit: Adopt a Patient.

The Health Foundation invites brands, businesses, institutes, and individuals to step forward in saving lives by adopting Hepatitis patients and by becoming members of the Help Can’t Wait program.

Besides ProPakistani, Aaj News, Business Recorder, Core Media, Daraz, and Hamari Web have taken the first step in joining the cause and providing support to the community. The Health Foundation is looking for more leading media publishers to join the cause and help in increasing the spread of the message.

All it takes is a little realization that everyone possesses the ability to make a difference in his/her community and there’s a place that has been uniquely reserved for you!

For more information, please visit: http://www.thehealthfoundation.org or follow THF on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to stay updated.