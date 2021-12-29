Karachi University Changes Deadline for Submitting Admission Forms Online

The University of Karachi (KU) has announced a brief extension in the deadline for the online submission of applications for merit-based admissions for 2022 on Tuesday.

According to KU Directorate Admissions In-charge, Dr. Saima Akhtar, the deadline, which was to end on 28 December 2021 has been extended by another day. She also urged applicants to the first and third years, to submit their online applications by Wednesday, 29 December (today).

Dr. Akhtar said in a statement that the deadline has been extended to accommodate a large number of students who had failed to submit their forms for various reasons.

In a separate notification, the KU administration said that it will receive registration forms and fees for the annual convocation 2020 and 2021 until 14 January 2022. Candidates can apply through prescribed application forms on the university’s website.

The convocation will be held for the students of morning and evening programs.

“Only students who have obtained first position in bachelors (Hons), BS, Pharm-D, LLB, and master’s examination, and are the recipients of gold medal and subject position in 2019 and 2020 as well as those who have completed their MPhil/MS, LLM, Ph.D., MS (Surgery), MD (Medicine), DLitt/DSc in 2019 and onwards are eligible to attend the Convocation 2020 and 2021,” the notification added.