OGRA Permits GO to Expand Operations in KP

Pakistan’s fastest-growing oil marketing company (OMC), Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO), has been granted permission by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to operate additional petrol storage facilities of 8,050 MTs completed at their depot located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The move puts the total petrol storage of the company in KPK at over 9,060 MTs, accounting for more than 60 percent of the combined storage of all OMCs in the province.

The latest achievement will allow the company to further expand its operations in KPK and increase its retail network by more than 200 outlets, strengthening the company’s commitment to ensuring adequate fuel storage across the country.

Chief Executive Officer GO, Khalid Riaz, commented on the latest development, stating, “With this expansion, we intend to meet the fuelling needs of the people of KPK, and firmly establish GO as a truly national player in the country. As a Pakistani company, we are proud that we will be adding new sites to our growing network, which is already the largest in the private sector in Pakistan.”

The latest development is a part of the company’s business strategy to cater to its customers anytime, anywhere. The company currently operates in more than 900 locations, including the M5 Sukkur-Multan Motorway.