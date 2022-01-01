NEPRA & 1LINK Join Hands for Online Fee Payment Solution

The agreement will enable NEPRA licensees to pay fees online 24/7 through electronic banking channels comprising ATMs, mobile banking apps, and internet banking in a secured environment.

With this development, NEPRA will be the leading regulatory authority to provide a major step towards digital bill payment solution.

Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tauseef H. Farooqi, and CEO 1LINK Najeeb Agrawalla, signed an agreement to facilitate NEPRA licensees for payment of fees through 1BILL platform.

On this occasion, Chairman Nepra Tauseef Farooqi appreciated the collaboration with 1LINK and termed it a major milestone towards ease-of-doing business.

CEO 1LINK Najeed Agrawalla commended NEPRA initiatives in transforming a regulatory authority from conventional to state-of-the-art technologies by embracing a digital payment platform hosted by 1LINK.

The agreement signing ceremony was hosted at 1LINK Head Office Karachi and at the same was attended at NEPRA Headquarters Islamabad through video link.