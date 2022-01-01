Xiaomi 12 Ultra Launches in February 2022 With Multiple Zoom Cameras: Leak

Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi 12, 12X, and 12 Pro in China. Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has now revealed that the previously leaked Xiaomi 12 Ultra will soon join its siblings after the Chinese Spring festival.

The festival is set to start on February 1st, so we can expect an official launch in mid or end of February. Much like the recently launched Xiaomi 12 models, the 12 Ultra will initially release in China and may later be available internationally.

Codenamed L1, the Xiaomi 12 will include major camera highlights, including a periscope super-telephoto lens.

A previous leak revealed Leica-powered camera sensors with the device. Leica recently ended its long-term collaboration with Huawei, which may mean a new partnership with Xiaomi.

Previous leaks also highlighted a rear quad-camera system, with a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary lens, a 48MP 2x zoom lens, an 8MP lens with 5x zoom, and a 48MP sensor with 10x zoom.

A case leak of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra revealed a circular main camera island. The 12 Ultra will not include a secondary display, as opposed to the Mi 11 Ultra with a rectangular camera module and a secondary display.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to be 6.5 to 6.6-inches in size with a 2K screen resolution, similar to the recently launched Xiaomi 12 Pro. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will equip an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Similar to the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the 12 Ultra will come equipped with 120W fast charging capabilities.