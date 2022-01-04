Qatar Airways Launches a Global Sale Campaign in Celebration of its 25th Anniversary

Qatar Airways celebrates its 25th Anniversary by launching a Global Sales campaign for passengers in Pakistan, offering great savings of up to 25 per cent on flight tickets.

This is in addition to special savings on seat selection, extra baggage allowance, hotel bookings and car rental, for a seven-day campaign period starting 4 January 2022.

Passengers joining the airline’s award-winning loyalty programme, Privilege Club, using the enrolment promo code FLYQR22, will instantly earn an additional 2,500 bonus Qmiles in celebration of Qatar Airways 25thAnniversary.

Travellers can experience Qatar Airways’ award-winning services and utilise the special promotion with guaranteed flexibility* on Business and Economy Class with savings of up to 25% on an expanding network of more than 140 destinations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

The Global Sale 25th Anniversary Campaign is valid on all Qatar Airways flights for travel until 31 October 2022. To take advantage of this offer, passengers must book on qatarairways.com/25Years, or visit any local Qatar Airways sales office or visit their preferred travel agents.

Qatar Airways marks its 25th Anniversary and celebrates its achievements by offering passengers around the world great savings on their next travel. The award-winning airline was established in 1997 by his Highness The Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who outlined a vision to turn Qatar Airways into a leading international carrier with the highest standards of service and excellence.

Since then, Qatar Airways has earned many awards and accolades and was recently announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax, for the sixth time.

Privilege Club, the official Frequent Flyer Programme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, has recently launched an initiative to continue honouring the loyalty of its valued members by extending their tier status. This will benefit all Silver, Gold and Platinum members whose tier status is due for renewal between December 2021 and December 2022.

Privilege Club has also launched multiple partnerships over the past year to provide members with increased opportunities of earning Qmiles, including the recent launch of reciprocal loyalty partnership with JetBlue.

Privilege Club members can earn Qmiles when flying with Qatar Airways, oneworld® airline partners, and other airline partners, as well as with a number of financial and lifestyle partners. Qmiles can be redeemed towards a range of rewards including award flights, cabin upgrades, extra baggage and much more.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers, making it easy for them to change their travel dates or destination as required.

Earlier this month, Qatar Airways earned the title of ‘World Class’ airline and ‘2022 Five Star Global Airline’ at the APEX/IFSA Awards, in addition to securing two additional awards including APEX Passenger Choice Awards® for Best Food & Beverage and Best Seat Comfort.

Throughout the pandemic, the airline has been recognised for its continued emphasis on innovation and an unparalleled commitment to creating the most premium passenger experience in the industry.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax, in addition to securing five additional awards including ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’.

The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021). The airline’s hub, Hamad International Airport, was also recently recognised as the ‘Best Airport in the World 2021’, ranking at number one in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

In addition to this, Qatar Airways has become the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport (HIA) as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating.

These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline’s health and safety measures are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment. For full details of all the measures that have been implemented on board and at HIA, please visit qatarairways.com/safety.