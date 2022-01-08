All You Need to Know About Honor Magic V, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s Biggest Rival

The Honor Magic V is launching as soon as next week as the Chinese brand’s first folding phone. It will take on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, but it is touted to arrive with better specifications than any foldable in the market.

Just two days ahead of launch, tech publication MySmartPrice has shared detailed specifications for the foldable.

Design and Display

The Magic V’s main display will be a 7.9-inch OLED panel with 2,272 x 1,984 screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Huawei has confirmed that the hinge will have a “gapless” design, making it the thinnest hinge on a foldable. There is no selfie camera on the inner display, but there will be one on the 6.45” cover display.

The cover display will also be an OLED panel with a tall 21.3:9 aspect ratio and a higher 120Hz refresh rate.

Internals and Storage

The Magic V will be the first foldable to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage options. The phone will boot Android 12 out of the box with Honor’s updated Magic UI 6. The UI will be optimized for the foldable form factor with dedicated features for multitasking.

Cameras

There will be a triple camera setup on the back and all three lenses will be 50MP shooters. This will include a main wide-angle camera, an ultrawide shooter, and what Honor calls the “spectrum enhanced camera”. It is unclear what this third camera is, but it certainly does not sound like a zoom camera.

The centered punch-hole selfie camera will be a 42MP shooter according to the leak.

Battery and Pricing

The battery capacity will be 4,750 mAh with support for 66W fast charging, the fastest ever on a foldable smartphone.

The Honor Magic V is rumored to go for a whopping $2,200 in China, and that is only the base 256GB model. It will be available in Black, White, and Yellow color options.

The folding phone is set to go for sale on January 10, 2022.