New Strain Which is a Combination of Delta and Omicron Variants Detected in Cyprus

As the world struggles to contain the Delta and Omicron variants, Cyprus has detected a strain of Coronavirus which is a combination of both Delta and Omicron variants.

Advertisement

While research is underway to determine the properties of the new variant, the development has alerted public health agencies across the world who have urged the public to exercise precautionary measures to avoid contracting emerging variants.

ALSO READ Murree Hotel Owners Respond to Overcharging Controversy

Named “DeltaCron,” the variant has been detected by the Biological Sciences Department (BSD) at the University of Cyprus. It has been named as DeltaCron because of the presence of Omicron structures within the Delta genomes.

The new variant was confirmed through genomic sequencing of thousands of samples that were obtained from COVID-19 positive patients across the country.

Speaking in this regard, Leondios Kostrikis, Head of BSD of the University of Cyprus, said that the DeltaCron variant has been confirmed in 25 people, fearing that the new variant may have already spread around the country.

ALSO READ PIA to Save Rs 8 Billion Annually as It Cuts Employee to Aircraft Ratio by 52%

The University of Cyprus has also shared the genomic data of the DeltaCron variant with GISAID to enable scientists around the world to study the properties of the new variant to determine its different properties such as infectiousness and transmissibility.

Advertisement

GISAID is a global initiative that provides free access to scientists to study the genomic data of viruses including SARS-COV-2, the Coronavirus which causes the COVID-19.