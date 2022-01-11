ECC to Approve Rs. 60 Million for Purchase of Helicopter Parts

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is likely to approve a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 60 million within sanctioned budget for the purchase of spare parts for helicopter maintenance upon request of the Interior Ministry.

The meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet will be held on Wednesday, 12 January 2022, at Pak-Secretariat in Islamabad. The Minister of Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, will chair the meeting.

Sources told Propakistani that ECC will review a summary and give the nod for releasing the amount as a technical supplementary grant for helicopter maintenance by HQs Frontier Corps Balochistan (North), Quetta.

The ECC will review the request for the Technical Supplementary Grant under Pakistan Raises Revenue Program (PRRP) of Rs. 4 billion under demand by the Federal Board of Revenue.

The meeting participants will also review the proposal for a Technical Supplementary Grant amounting to Rs. 78,500 million for the projects of ICAT Administration, Islamabad. A grant to the tune of Rs. 3 million within sanctioned budget for the purchase of spare parts for helicopter maintenance by HQs Frontier Corps KP (North), Peshawar, during CFY 2021-22.

Moreover, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research will seek approval for the notification of Minimum Indicative Prices of tobacco crop 2022.