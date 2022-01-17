All You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series [Images]

Samsung is preparing to launch its most powerful Android tablet to date. The company has not revealed an official launch date yet, but industry leaks suggest that the upcoming flagship tab could go official at MWC 2022, which is set to kick off in March this year.

Advertisement

That being said, the latest leak on the Tab S8 comes from the German tech publication WinFuture. The German report talks about the tablet’s entire spec sheet in detail.

The highest-end tablet in the lineup, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, will be larger than most other tablets in the market. It will have a huge 14.6” Super AMOLED display with a notch in the top center of the screen. This notch will house two selfie cameras, a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, which is a duo of 12MP shooters.

The screen will have a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 420 nits peak brightness, 2,960 x 1,848 resolution, and razor-thin bezels around the corners.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ will not be very different from the S8 Ultra in terms of display specs. It will have a smaller 12.7” AMOLED display with the same 120Hz refresh rate, almost the same resolution (2,800 x 1,752), S Pen support, Gorilla Glass 5, but thicker surrounding bezels.

The vanilla Tab S8 will be the only slate without an AMOLED screen. It will have an LTPS LCD panel, which is better looking than standard IPS LCDs but has a shorter life overall. It will be the smallest tablet of the lineup with an 11-inch screen, 120Hz refresh rate, but higher peak brightness at 500 nits.

Advertisement

There will be magnetic attachment points for the S Pen on the side as well as the back. The back will also sport a dual-camera setup including a 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultrawide lens.

All three tablets will be powered by the current fastest Android chip in the market, the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This will come together with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options for the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+. Only the S8 Ultra will take it up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. All three models will have options to expand the storage with microSD card slots.

The entire lineup will sport USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports, which support much faster transfer speeds than older USB C standards. The tablets can even convert into a PC with support for Samsung DeX and Wireless DeX. This feature lets you attach a monitor, keyboard, and mouse to the tablet and transform it into a desktop computer.

Furthermore, the tablets will support Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and all major GPS systems around the globe. The S8 Ultra will have the biggest battery pack of them all, which is an 11,200 mAh cell. The S8+ and vanilla S8 will get 10,090 mAh and 8,000 mAh power cells respectively.

Last but not the least, the report from WinFuture even mentions possible pricing for the flagship slates. The base model, the Galaxy Tab S8 is rumored to go for €680-700, the S8+ might cost around €880-900, and the S8 Ultra could be priced at €1,040-1,060 at least. This applies to WiFi-only models, getting 5G support will raise the price by €150-160.