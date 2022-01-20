Energy Minister Discusses Bilateral Energy Sector Projects With Japanese Envoy

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada called on the Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar in Islamabad on Thursday.

Showing satisfaction at the current level of excellent bilateral ties, the minister appreciated the longstanding engagement of Japan with Pakistan for improving its economic and social infrastructure.

The minister lauded the Japanese investment, particularly in the energy sector. He highlighted that Pakistan’s energy sector offers vast investment opportunities and urged Japanese entrepreneurs to come forward and invest by taking advantage of the business-friendly environment in the country.

Ambassador Mitsuhiro Wada said that 2022 marks the 70th year of Japan-Pakistan diplomatic relations and many activities would be organized by both sides to mark this milestone.

The envoy recalled that the Government of Japan had been investing in Pakistan in the power sector and reassured that Japan would further enhance its investment portfolio in Pakistan