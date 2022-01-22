Oppo Find N is One of the Strongest Foldables on the Market [Video]

The Oppo Find N has proved to be just as strong as its biggest foldable phone rivals in the market. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 made it through JerryRigEverything’s durability test with flying colors and so did the Huawei Mate X2.

Now the Find N has arrived at the YouTuber’s torture test to rank among the strongest folding phones.

As always, the phone had to go through the three usual tests, the scratch test, burn test, bend test, and a foldable only trial, the dust test.

The phone’s main screen is soft plastic so it can bend, but it’s covered with an extremely thin layer of glass as well. It scratches quite easily, even at level 2 on Moh’s hardness scale. This means the screen can even be scratched with your fingernails as well. Just like any other modern foldable phone.

Zack’s dust test for folding phones has become an essential trial since it reveals if the hinge has any undesirable gaps that can catch dust or other particles. The Oppo Find N has no such thing and it can thankfully take up a handful of dust and keep it all out.

The burn test, as irrelevant as ever, burned away the oleophobic coating on the screens, but the display was still functional. The bend test was unable to break the phone either.

Needless to say, the Oppo Find N is one of the strongest foldable phones in the market today, more so than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3.